Qatar Emir Conveys Condolences Over Death Of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (NNN) -- Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has conveyed his condolences to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following the death of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, yesterday.

The condolences were conveyed in a statement issued by the Emir's Court as a gesture of sympathy and sorrow over her passing.

Also conveying their condolences were Qatar Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Hasmah's passing was also reported by Arab media, including Saudi Arabian news portal Al Arabiya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) news portals Albayan and Alkhaleej.

Dr Siti Hasmah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday morning at the age of 100, leaving behind seven children.

A state funeral was held to pay final respects to Dr Siti Hasmah, who was laid to rest at Pusara Negara (National Cemetery) in Precinct 20, Putrajaya, at 6.20 pm yesterday.

--NNN