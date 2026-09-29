A Piece Of My Heart Will Always Remain In Malaysia Outgoing Chinese Ambassador

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (NNN) -- Malaysia has truly become a second home for China's 16th Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, after five years and 10 months of service in the country.

The outgoing ambassador said it was the honour of a lifetime to help deepen bilateral cooperation and bring the hearts of the people of China and Malaysia closer together.

“No matter where the future takes me, a piece of my heart will always remain in Malaysia, and I will forever champion the enduring growth of China-Malaysia relations,” he said in his speech during a reception marking the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the conclusion of his tenure in Malaysia on Monday night.

Looking back on his time in Malaysia, the ambassador said he felt deeply honoured and privileged to have witnessed China-Malaysia relations scaling new heights.

“Our two heads of state have exchanged visits. Meanwhile, Premier Li Qiang has visited Malaysia three times, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has travelled to China five times since taking office,” he added.

Ouyang noted that just last week, Anwar travelled to China to attend the opening ceremonies of the World Skills Competition and the Global Digital Trade Expo.

Elaborating on the mutual visa-free policy, the ambassador said the initiative has boosted people-to-people exchanges.

In 2025, Malaysia recorded 4.66 million Chinese tourist arrivals, while China registered nearly 2.36 million Malaysian visitors.

He said Malaysia welcomed 3.13 million Chinese tourists in the first half of this year, a 15 per cent year-on-year surge supported by 652 weekly flights connecting the two countries.

The ambassador said educational exchanges had also seen a parallel boom. Chinese student enrolment in Malaysia has skyrocketed from a mere 3,820 to over 73,000, while Malaysian youth were heading to China in ever-greater numbers each year.

Exchanges spanning youth, academia, culture and local governance continue to expand, weaving people from the two countries even closer together, he added.

Meanwhile, the ambassador said premium Malaysian exports like tropical fruits are gaining immense popularity across China, noting that Fresh Musang King durians can now reach Chinese dining tables just 48 hours after being harvested in Malaysia.

According to Ouyang, Malaysia is the country where he has lived and worked the longest outside of China.

“Over the past nearly six years, I have traversed all 13 states, from bustling cities to quiet towns and villages. Along the way, I have been immersed in the rich tapestry of Malaysia's history, culture, and traditions, gaining a profound understanding of this beautiful country and its kind-hearted people,” he said.

The ambassador shared that when his Malaysian friends asked what he thought of the country, he would tell them that Malaysia was a country of beauty – beautiful landscapes, beautiful people and, most importantly, beautiful hearts.

“This is not diplomatic courtesy; it is my genuine, deep-seated feeling. Whether in formal meetings with my old friends in the Malaysian Government, Parliament, military, business and civil society, or in casual chats with everyday people I met in parks, on the streets or at local eateries, I have always been deeply moved by their warmth, kindness, and deep-seated affinity for China.

“All of this fills me with even greater conviction in the bright future of China-Malaysia relations,” he said.

--NNN