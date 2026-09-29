Iraq To Resume Iran Flights From Najaf Airport Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Sept 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iraq will resume direct flights to Iran from Najaf International Airport, Iraq's ambassador to Tehran Yasser al-Hajjaj said on Monday, adding that Baghdad had not ordered a halt to air services between the two neighbouring countries, The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing Iraq's official news agency INA.

Al-Hajjaj said the Iraqi government, led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, was making continuous efforts to fully restore air links between Iraq and Iran.

He said recent disruptions were not the result of a decision by the Iraqi government to suspend flights to Iran. Instead, some foreign companies providing services at Iraqi airports had independently stopped servicing Iranian flights because of pressure linked to US sanctions, he said.

Al-Hajjaj said Najaf International Airport would again receive direct flights from Iran.

--NNN-IRNA