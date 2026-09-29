MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EMICOOL Announces CryoFlow Pro M010 Integrated Temperature and Compression Recovery System New system combines adjustable pneumatic compression, cold and heat circulation, modular sleeves, smart controls, and scheduled operation in one platform.

September 28, 2026 10:40 PM EDT | Source: Blue Bird Digital Limited

Wenzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - EMICOOL today announced the CryoFlow Pro M010, a sports recovery system that integrates adjustable pneumatic compression with active cold and heat circulation, modular body-area sleeves, smart controls, scheduled operation, and patented technology in a single platform. The product is designed for athletes, fitness users, and active consumers seeking a configurable recovery setup for different post-exercise and daily routines.







The EMICOOL CryoFlow Pro M010 combines temperature circulation and pneumatic compression in a configurable full-leg recovery setup.

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Product Announcement

The CryoFlow Pro M010 expands EMICOOL's recovery product offering by bringing temperature control and dynamic compression into one coordinated system. Users can select cold or heat circulation and combine it with adjustable compression settings according to the intended recovery routine. The system is designed to reduce the need to alternate between separate compression, cold, and heat devices.

Modular Sleeves for Targeted Use

Rather than relying only on a single full-leg garment, the M010 uses separate connectable sleeves for the thighs, calves, and feet. The modular configuration allows different body areas to be used individually or together, giving users flexibility to configure the system around specific training or activity routines. Multiple sleeves can operate simultaneously as part of a single session.







CryoFlow Pro M010 system components include the main control unit and modular sleeves for different leg areas.

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Smart Controls and Scheduled Operation

The CryoFlow Pro M010 includes integrated smart controls and a dedicated mobile app for system operation. A built-in scheduling function allows users to program sessions in advance so that preferred temperature and pressure settings can be prepared around training, travel, or other daily schedules.

Designed for Flexible Recovery Routines

EMICOOL developed the M010 as a configurable platform for recovery routines that can vary from day to day. The combination of selectable temperature modes, adjustable pressure, and modular sleeves is intended to support a range of use cases without requiring users to assemble several unrelated devices.

Patented Technology

The CryoFlow Pro M010 incorporates patented technology within its integrated recovery architecture. The patented elements form part of the system's approach to coordinating temperature circulation, pneumatic compression, and overall device operation.

About EMICOOL

EMICOOL is a sports recovery technology brand operated by Zhejiang E-cozy Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., focused on professional-grade recovery solutions for athletic and active lifestyles. Zhejiang Hengxinrui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. serves as an affiliated product development and manufacturing entity supporting EMICOOL products and is the holder of certain patents related to the CryoFlow Pro M010 and its underlying technology. Through this relationship, EMICOOL brings together product development, patented technology, temperature control, dynamic compression, and modular design in its recovery systems.

Company: ZheJiang E-cozy Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Media Contact: Jessy Qiu

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Source: Blue Bird Digital Limited