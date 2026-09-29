APTADIR RAISES A €40M ($45M) SEED FINANCING TO ADVANCE FIRST-IN-CLASS DEMETHYLATING MEDICINES



Funds will advance novel class of RNA inhibitors to reverse intractable genetic conditions

Seed is led by 4BIO Capital with follow-on participation from the company's original pre-seed investor EXTEND (CDP Venture Capital SGR, Angelini Ventures and Evotec SE) Science originates from three leading institutions – the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Italian Research National Council (CNR) and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore

Milan, Italy – 29 September 2026 – Aptadir Therapeutics (Aptadir), a biotech company developing a novel class of RNA inhibitor-based therapeutics for treating intractable genetic conditions, announces the closing of its EUR 40M Seed round.

The round was led by 4BIO Capital, with follow-on participation from the company's original pre-seed investor, EXTEND, Italy's National Technology Transfer Hub, launched by CDP Venture Capital SGR and jointly funded by Angelini Ventures and Evotec SE.

The seed round was also supported by CDP Venture Capital, through the Digital Transition Fund, Indaco Venture Partners (Indaco Bio Structure and Indaco Bio Parallel Lombardia), XGEN Venture and CE-Ventures. Additional participants included Angelini Ventures, through a direct investment, Kerna Ventures, Italian Angels for Biotech, and Club degli Investitori.

The funds will be used to advance the company's pipeline of disease-modifying investigational RNA therapeutics, including its lead candidate, CAP1-FMR1 for Fragile X Syndrome. The Company's technology is based on the landmark discovery of a new class of RNAs which are capable of blocking aberrant DNA methylation at a single gene level1,2. By reversing this abnormal gene silencing, Aptadir's RNA inhibitors can reactivate gene expression and restore normal biological function, an effect the Company has demonstrated in patient-derived disease models. Aptadir is developing a portfolio of drug candidates based on this proprietary technology. The molecules, called DNMTs Interacting RNAs (DiRs), target specific genes that are silenced in cancer and genetic disorders. The technology is based on the findings of an international group of renowned scientists in the fields of RNA and DNA biology, genetic disorders, leukemia and immunotherapeutics including Annalisa Di Ruscio and Daniel Tenen from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Vittorio de Franciscis of the Italian Research National Council, Marcin Kortylewsky of City of Hope National Medical Center.

Giovanni Amabile, Founder and CEO, said:“The magnitude of this seed round reflects the exciting potential of our DiRs technology and the quality of a truly international scientific team. Originating from world-class institutions, the discovery of this new class of RNA inhibitors was a landmark event not only from a scientific point of view, but also for providing newfound hope for patients affected by intractable disorders. With the backing of our investors, we now have the opportunity to develop a pipeline of drug candidates with the potential to restore genetic pathways that, for decades, have been considered irreversibly silenced.”

Dima Kuzmin, Managing Partner of lead investor, 4BIO Capital, added:“Finding truly innovative new science with such potential is a rare event. We are delighted to back this novel modality that can give rise to multiple therapeutics addressing previously entirely undruggable disease mechanisms. The group of founders behind the science are world-renowned and the potential of the technology could be life changing. We are confident that the right factors are in place, from the science to the management team, to take this technology forward into the clinic.”

Claudia Pingue , Head of Technology Transfer fund at CDP Venture Capital and Chairman of EXTEND said:“Our purpose at EXTEND is to identify and help develop translational drug discovery opportunities. We recognized how powerful Aptadir's science could be from the outset, and this was the rationale for us to spinning out the company and investing from the very earliest, highest risk stages, first at the pre-seed and follow through with this significant seed round. We are proud that this science is now attracting further investment from international partners, and we will continue to support the Company as it develops.”

-Ends-