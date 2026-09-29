Raymond James Gasparilla Festival Of The Arts Opens Applications For 2027 Emerging Artists Program On October 1St

2026 Emerging Artist Award recipient Hugh Lippe with his award-winning work.

2026 Emerging Artist Abby Knauff stands alongside her textile-based work, one of the many distinctive 2-D and 3-D works represented in this year's exhibition.

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Fifteen artists will receive mentorship, a free booth, a stipend, and the chance to exhibit at the 57th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gasparilla Arts will open applications on Oct. 1 for its 2027 Emerging Artists Program, offering up-and-coming artists an opportunity to gain professional experience and exhibit their work at the 57th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts.Fifteen artists will be selected for the program and will exhibit at the festival March 6-7, 2027, in Tampa.Each selected artist will receive a free booth to present and sell their work to more than 30,000 art lovers expected to attend the two-day festival. Participants will also receive a $450 stipend to help offset expenses associated with preparing for the event.In the months leading up to the festival, participating artists will receive mentorship from established artists and arts administrators. The program is designed to provide participants with firsthand experience preparing for and exhibiting at a major juried fine arts festival.“Gasparilla Arts is committed to helping artists grow and build sustainable careers,” said Clay Hollenkamp, member of the Gasparilla Arts Advisory Board.“The Emerging Artists Program is designed for artists who have spent years developing their craft and are ready to take the next step toward building a business. The program provides practical skills, professional guidance, and the opportunity to introduce their work to thousands of potential collectors.”One of the 15 participants will be selected to receive the Emerging Artist Award, which includes a $1,500 cash prize.The Emerging Artists Program is open to all up-and-coming artists who will be 18 years of age by March 6, 2027.Applications open Oct. 1, 2026. The deadline to apply is Nov. 29, 2026.For more information or to apply, visit GasparillaArts or email....About Gasparilla ArtsGasparilla Arts is a year-round nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting artists, expanding access to the arts, and creating connections between artists and the community. Its signature event, the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, is an annual juried fine arts festival that brings artists and art enthusiasts together in Tampa.The 57th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts will be held March 6-7, 2027, in Tampa.

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Recap of the Live Entertainment at the 56th Annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

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Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Opens Applications for 2027 Emerging Artists Program on October 1st News Provided By Doubletake Communications September 29, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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