Alive! Panamanian Authorities Rescue 3 Costa Rican Fishermen Missing For 6 Days At Sea

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PANAMA / COSTA RICA - In a dramatic offshore rescue operation, three Costa Rican fishermen who had been missing for six days in the Caribbean Sea were located and saved alive by Panamanian authorities on Sunday morning.

The fishermen -identified as Eric Rolando Hernández Madriz, Dexter González, and Omar Dunkley Salazar -went missing after departing from Limón, Costa Rica, early last week.

Located 20 Miles Off the Coast of Colón

According to family members, the National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENAN) located the men at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. Costa Rica time).

The vessel was spotted floating 20 nautical miles off the coast of Nombre de Dios, located in the province of Colón, Panama. Emergency responders immediately transferred the men to shore for medical evaluations.

A Dropped 911 Call and Low Battery

The rescue came following a tense night for the fishermen's families. On Saturday evening, the crew managed to make a brief phone call to their relatives in Costa Rica, but the line disconnected after just a few minutes.

Desperate to get help, the fishermen then dialed 911. Although they managed to connect with Panamanian emergency services, the call was abruptly cut short due to a nearly dead phone battery.

Despite the limited information from the brief call, Panamanian authorities swiftly activated a targeted search and rescue operation in the area, leading to their discovery Sunday morning.

Six Days of Uncertainty

The three men were last seen on Monday, September 21, when they left the shores of Limón around 3:00 a.m. for a routine fishing trip.

When the vessel failed to return as scheduled, concerned relatives initiated an independent search along the coast. After finding no trace of the boat, they filed an official missing persons report with Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department (OIJ), prompting cross-border coordination between Costa Rican and Panamanian maritime authorities.

All three men are reported to be in stable condition following their ordeal at sea.



Rescued Individuals: Eric Rolando Hernández Madriz, Dexter González, and Omar Dunkley Salazar.

Location Found: 20 nautical miles off Nombre de Dios, Colón, Panama.

Rescuing Agency: National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENAN). Days Missing: 6 days (Last seen Sept 21 in Limón, Costa Rica).

Key Takeaways

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