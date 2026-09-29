Shake Down Middlemen, Not Common Citizens, To Finance Drought Aid: Shiv Sena(UBT) In 'Saamana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) In a sharp critique of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent appeal urging citizens to cut back on personal celebrations and donate their savings towards drought relief, the Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday questioned the state administration's intent and priorities.

Terming the government's approach "picking pennies from empty pockets", the Thackeray camp in an editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', asserted that asking a financially strained public to fund disaster management is both insensitive and inadequate.

The editorial drew attention to the escalating agrarian crisis across Maharashtra, noting that four farmers had died by suicide within a span of just two days across Parbhani, Yavatmal, Solapur, and Hingoli districts due to severe drought-induced debt and hardship. It warned that without immediate, direct state assistance, drought-affected areas risk turning into "graveyards", placing the entire responsibility for sustaining these communities squarely on the shoulders of the Chief Minister and his administration.

Directly challenging CM Fadnavis, the Thackeray camp stated that instead of asking common citizens -- who are already grappling with inflation and economic stress -- to cut down on small family functions like weddings and naming ceremonies, the government should crack down on internal corruption, kickbacks, and contractor commissions.

The editorial pointed to alleged financial irregularities in various state infrastructure initiatives, citing the controversial coastal land sales in the Konkan region and heavy fund flows around the Shaktipeeth Expressway.

It further claimed that public funds are routinely diverted to favour contractors, urging the Chief Minister to curb these leakages to generate drought relief capital rather than asking the public to scrimp.

"The state government has become a government of commission-agents and contractors. There is looting everywhere. Inventing unnecessary projects to divert the treasury to contractors and warm one's own pockets -- even if the Chief Minister stops this loot, it will benefit the drought-affected," remarked the Thackeray camp.

Taking aim at political rivalries and horse-trading allegations, the editorial called on the ruling alliance to redirect political expenditures towards rural distress. It suggested that funds allegedly set aside for political defection and electioneering be diverted immediately to help affected farmers.

Furthermore, the editorial proposed several key measures for the government to generate substantial drought funds. It called upon the government to ensure pending instalments meant for political allies are transferred directly into drought relief funds and mandate substantial contributions from major Mumbai builders, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) developers, and senior bureaucrats whose revenues remain high.

The editorial urged the state government to request an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore from the unutilised balance in the PM CARES Fund to support Maharashtra's agricultural sector.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, in conclusion, emphasised that symbolic donations from ministers, such as giving up a single month's official salary, amount to empty gestures given the vast resources controlled by ruling politicians. It urged the leadership to demonstrate true courage by shaking down the thriving nexus of corrupt officials, contractors, and political middlemen to secure genuine relief for the state's 11 crore citizens.