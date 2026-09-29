Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wears Crown At PFW, Joins Celine Dion, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria And Simone Ashley On Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the runway at the Paris Fashion Week alongside some of the biggest names from the international entertainment and fashion fraternity.

The actress attended the Paris Fashion Week, held at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower on September 28.

The show brought together global ambassadors and personalities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Céline Dion, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne and Andie MacDowell.

The actress along with the other global icons was seen having a blast on the stage and was seen wearing the crown as she walked the ramp.

Aishwarya wore a deep velvet creation, featuring elaborate detailing and a crystal-embellished cape. Her newly showcased burgundy-red hair added a striking contemporary element.

Many reactions online referred to Aishwarya as“royalty” and even praised her appearance at the Paris event.

In another video, Eva Longoria and Aishwarya were captured sharing a warm moment backstage.

The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai international airport as she made her way to the airport and headed to Paris for the event.

Aishwarya's association with global fashion and cinema events dates back to her Cannes debut in 2002.

Back then, she arrived at the festival for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which was screened at the prestigious festival.

Accompanied by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya made a memorable entrance in a traditional yellow saree, with the trio arriving in a horse-drawn carriage.

The following year, she returned to the festival as a member of the feature-film jury, becoming the first Indian actress to serve in that role.

–IANS

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