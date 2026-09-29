Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places Check

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Chennai Meteorological Department predicts rain in various districts today, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat across Tamil Nadu. Read on to find out which districts will receive heavy rainfall

Scorching heat continues to roast several districts across Tamil Nadu. Usually, the Southwest monsoon in Kerala brings widespread rain to Western Ghats districts like Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Theni, and Coimbatore. However, the El Nino effect has caused severe heat in these areas instead. People are desperately waiting for some showers. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Department brings good news, predicting heavy rain in three districts across the state.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds speeding at 40 to 50 kmph will lash isolated places in Erode, Namakkal, and Madurai districts today, September 29. Meanwhile, moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will hit isolated places in Western Ghats districts, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga. Light rain with thunderstorms will also occur in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will batter isolated places in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts tomorrow, September 30. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will affect isolated places in Western Ghats districts, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga. Light rain with thunderstorms is likely in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will hit isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on October 1. Light to moderate rain will occur in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The Met department predicts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places over Western Ghats districts and South Tamil Nadu on October 2.

Light to moderate rain will continue in these areas on October 3 and 4. Light rain will also occur in a few other places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

What about Chennai?

Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will likely hit some city areas during the evening and night. The maximum temperature will hover around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle near 27-28 degrees Celsius.