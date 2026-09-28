Singsaver, Singapore's Leading Personal Finance Platform, Launches Home Loans Segment



Affiliate partnership with Redbrick Mortgage Advisory gives SingSaver users bank-by-bank rate comparison and advice through to application The launch takes SingSaver into Singapore's largest household debt category, worth S$296.4 billion, where the gap between bank home loan rates and the HDB concessionary rate of 2.6% can add up to hundreds of dollars a month for borrowers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SingSaver, Singapore's leading personal finance comparison platform and part of Nasdaq-listed MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY), today launched a Home Loans comparison category in partnership with Redbrick Mortgage Advisory. The launch takes SingSaver into the largest category of household debt in Singapore and extends its product suite beyond credit cards, personal loans, insurance and brokerage.

Under the partnership, SingSaver contributes its brand and high-intent user base, connecting Singaporeans researching home loans with Redbrick's comparison and advisory service. Redbrick manages the underlying bank panel and broker relationships, handling the process from comparison through to application.

Home loans represent Singapore's single largest household debt category. Outstanding home loans reached S$296.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026. This accounted for approximately 71% of total household debt. The balance has grown for ten consecutive quarters, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

A Shifting Rate Environment

The partnership lands at a point when the cost of not comparing has become easy to quantify. Three-month compounded Singapore Overnight Rate Average (SORA), the benchmark banks use to price most floating-rate mortgages, stood around 1.19% in mid-September 202. Bank mortgage packages have followed suit, with rates across major lenders now well below the HDB concessionary rate of 2.6%, which has not changed since Q2 of 2026.

For a borrower with S$800,000 outstanding, the difference between 2.6% and 1.4% is roughly S$454 a month, or about S$5,400 a year. On a S$300,000 HDB loan, it is closer to S$170 a month. That arithmetic is driving a refinancing wave, concentrated among HDB flat owners whose lock-in periods have expired and who are comparing bank packages for the first time.

"Home loans are the single biggest financial commitment most Singaporeans will make, yet the market has stayed fragmented and hard to compare. Redbrick is one of the most established names in mortgage advisory in Singapore, and this partnership closes a genuine gap in our platform at a time when falling rates are pushing more homeowners to actively shop around," said Ayush Goyal, Managing Director at SingSaver.

"Redbrick's role has always been to give Singaporean homeowners impartial, expert guidance through one of the biggest financial decisions they will make. This partnership puts that guidance in front of a much wider pool of homeowners, right at the point they start comparing their options, and lets more people access the high standard of advice we've built our name on,” said Eugene Huang, Co-founder and director of Redbrick Mortgage Advisory.

The launch builds on growth SingSaver has already seen in higher-ticket lending, including its personal loans and brokerage categories, and positions the platform in one of the largest consumer lending markets in Singapore.

The Home Loans category is now live on SingSaver's website here.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) is a tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform that provides consumers with actionable insights to discover, compare, and choose the best financial products with confidence - bringing data intelligence and seamless digital access across insurance and banking solutions. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. MoneyHero had over 280 commercial partner relationships as at June 30, 2026, and had approximately 3.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .



About Redbrick Mortgage Advisory

Redbrick is Singapore's largest independent mortgage advisory firm, renowned for its expertise in financial analysis and mortgage planning concepts. The firm provides unbiased property financing, mortgage advisory, and optimization services to its clients at no cost. By partnering with all leading banking and financial institutions in Singapore, Redbrick ensures that the latest information and resources are always at its fingertips, ready to be deployed for the benefit of its clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership and SingSaver's expansion into the home loans category. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. MoneyHero Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Ellerton & Co. on behalf of SingSaver / MoneyHero Group

...