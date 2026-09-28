Delhi Police Injures Two Vikas Kalia Gang Members In Exchange Of Fire

Two alleged members of the Vikas Kalia gang, wanted in connection with the firing incident during the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim Shobha Yatra in mid-September, were injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police Special Staff in Central Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh alias Chinnu and Akash, a declared bad character, police said. Both sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and were subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the Special Staff team had received information regarding the movement of the two accused in the Paharganj area and laid a trap to apprehend them. When the accused were intercepted near Karnail Singh Stadium, close to New Delhi Railway Station, they allegedly opened fire at the police team. The police personnel retaliated, following which both accused sustained gunshot injuries and were apprehended.

Police said the two accused were wanted for their alleged involvement in the firing incident during the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim Shobha Yatra in mid-September. A stolen motorcycle, two pistols and live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, police said. Further investigation is underway.

10-year-old sexually assaulted in Sadar Bazar

Meanwhile, in another case from the capital, a 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said, on 21st September.

According to police, the girl had gone out to purchase stationery items, including a notebook and pen, when the alleged incident took place.

Police said a case was registered at the Women Police Station based on the victim's complaint under relevant provisions pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement.

The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for protecting children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, and lays down procedures for reporting and investigation of such offences.

The accused, identified as 56-year-old man, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, police said.

The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police.

The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to child victims of sexual offences.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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