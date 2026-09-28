EPS Slams Vijay's 'Reel' Governance Amid Dharapuram By-Poll Heat

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami targeted TVK Chief Vijay over farmer issues ahead of the Dharapuram Assembly by-poll, declaring that the government is carrying out its governance work through reels.

Addressing the campaign rally in support of AIADMK candidate Banumathi on Monday, General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami highlighted that coconut trees and crops across the region have withered due to the state government's failure to release irrigation water. Palaniswami stated that local residents are also struggling to secure basic drinking water due to alleged severe administrative negligence.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay over his recent visit to London, the AIADMK leader urged him to step away from publicity stunts and focus on forming a real government that addresses ground realities. "This area is full of farmers involved in cultivation. Coconut trees and crops have been spoiled because the present government didn't open water for irrigation. Here, people are suffering to get enough drinking water. Recently, Vijay went to London, and it was published in the papers. Vijay is running the government on reels. I request him to form a real government. When I was CM, I used to answer all questions raised by the LOP. Is the current CM like that? He doesn't speak to MLAs or to his ministers? As a CM, he has to answer questions raised," said Palaniswami.

By-poll Schedule and Candidates

Meanwhile, the bypolls in Dharapuram, along with Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu, and three other Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Puducherry and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam will be held on October 6. The counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The Dharapuram seat fell vacant after P Sathyabama resigned as an MLA and switched from AIADMK to the ruling TVK. ADMK has fielded K Bhanumathi against Sathyabama, who is contesting on a TVK ticket.

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