Harsimrat Badal: AAP Govt Betrayed Punjab, Worsened Drug Crisis

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of betraying the people of Punjab and escalating the state's drug and alcohol issues.

Badal accuses CM Mann of disrepute

Speaking to reporters in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's constituency, Sangrur, on Monday, Badal said that the region had been brought into disrepute during Mann's tenure as an MP after ties had been drawn between the Sangrur representative and the liquor trade. "We are at the Chief Minister's constituency. This is the very Chief Minister who brought disrepute to the whole of Punjab and the Sangrur region in particular because the name of the Sangrur MP was linked to the liquor trade, and we had to endure this stigma during his tenure... This Chief Minister came to power and turned the CM's residence itself into a drug den," she said.

Taking a swipe at the 'Jhadu' party (AAP), she alleged that instead of putting an end to drugs, the Chief Minister himself was "rolling around intoxicated." "Swearing on my mother's head, he said he would end drugs, but he himself is rolling around in alcohol and drugs. Every single promise made by the 'Jhadu' party has turned out to be a lie; today, there is immense resentment among the people, and every section of Punjab's society is protesting," she said.

'Biggest betrayal against women'

She added that the biggest betrayal had been committed against women, pointing specifically to unfulfilled promises made to women voters. She said that parties forgot the very problems of women which they highlighted and promised to resolve as soon as any party gained power. "The biggest betrayal has been against women. Because if we look at the last ten years, any party seeking power highlights the difficulties faced by women and promises to resolve them, but subsequently forgets about women," she said. (ANI)

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