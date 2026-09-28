Amit Shah To Inaugurate Barapullah Phase-3, Mukarba Chowk Underpass

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass in Delhi on Tuesday. During the inaugural ceremony, Shah will also lay the foundation stones for two new flyovers in South Delhi area.

Details of the Barapullah Phase-3 Project

The Barapullah Phase-3 project, approved in 2014 and started in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays. The revised cost of the project is around Rs 1,635 crore.

The elevated corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km. The elevated corridor, both ramps and the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, have been completed as part of the project.

Focus on Connectivity and Sustainable Mobility

The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure aimed at providing smoother and safer movement for cyclists and pedestrians along with motorists. Singh had said that completion of the project would strengthen connectivity between East and South Delhi and provide smoother travel for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The project is also being seen as an important addition to Delhi's urban infrastructure, with a focus on improving connectivity while promoting sustainable mobility. For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, aimed at promoting greener and more sustainable transportation for Delhi residents. Alongside faster vehicular movement, the project includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements.

Innovative Engineering over Yamuna

Another major engineering feature of the project is the special bridge structure constructed over the Yamuna floodplain. To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres. The design reduces interference within the active river zone and aims to minimise the environmental impact of the construction.

Strengthening Delhi's Road Infrastructure

The project is expected to improve connectivity between eastern and southern parts of the national capital and ease movement along the busy corridor.

The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and Mukarba Chowk underpass comes as part of efforts to strengthen Delhi's road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of the city. The two new South Delhi flyovers, for which foundation stones will be laid during the ceremony, are also expected to add to the city's road connectivity infrastructure. (ANI)

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