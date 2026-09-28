BJP To Hold Key Meet Of State In-Charges For Upcoming Assembly Polls

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections across multiple states in North India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a key organisational meeting of its state in-charges and co-in-charges at the party office on Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by all state in-charges and co-in-charges and is expected to focus on the party's organisational priorities, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin set to chair the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, along with co-in-charges Medha Kulkarni, Jagdish Patel, Pradeep Verma, and Anant Ojha, will attend the meeting. In-charges from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Bihar and other states will also participate in the meeting along with their respective co-in-charges. The meeting will be the first gathering of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges following the recent organisational appointments.

According to sources, the BJP leadership is expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections and review organisational activities and outreach initiatives being undertaken across the states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the states scheduled to hold Assembly polls in 2027.

BJP's Mathura Meeting to Focus on UP Polls

The BJP is also set to hold a two-day organisational meeting in Mathura on October 3 and 4 to chalk out the party's strategy and strengthen its organisational preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Nitin Nabin will chair the key deliberations in the Braj region, with discussions expected to focus on the party's electoral preparedness, organisational strengthening and strategy for the Assembly polls.

The meeting will bring together senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including the state BJP president and other prominent leaders and office-bearers. Senior functionaries from the region are also expected to participate in the discussions.

The two-day meeting is likely to include detailed deliberations on the party's organisational position in the Braj region, preparations at the grassroots level and measures to further strengthen coordination among the party's state and regional leadership. The BJP leadership is also expected to review preparations for the upcoming electoral exercise and discuss the roadmap for taking the organisation's programmes and initiatives to the grassroots.

The Mathura meeting comes as the party begins preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the national and state leadership set to deliberate on organisational priorities and the electoral strategy for the state. The meeting will provide a platform for senior leaders to discuss the political and organisational situation in the state and formulate a coordinated approach ahead of the elections.

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