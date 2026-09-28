The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Film Sees Massive Monday Drop

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani starrer The Paradise scored massive numbers over its first weekend. The film saw a sudden drop on Monday though. Read on to find out the total five days box office collection

Director Srikanth Odela delivers a mass action commercial film with The Paradise. Nani and Kayadu Lohar play the lead roles. The film performed well at the box office despite some negative comments. Nani shows great acting skills. Mohan Babu impresses everyone with his unique villain role. Mother sentiment and Kayadu Lohar add glamour to the screen. Priyadarshi plays a key role. Anirudh Ravichander elevates the film with his music. Some critics feel the emotions did not work well. The film carries an average talk overall.The Paradise opened to massive collections on day one amid huge expectations. Nani registered his career highest opening with this film. The movie collected on par with a Pan India star film. Ticket price hikes also helped the box office numbers. The film shook the box office and collected superb numbers until the weekend. The collections dropped heavily on Monday though. This sudden massive drop surprises the trade circles.The film collected Rs 5.85 crore gross in India on Monday. The overseas market brought in just Rs 75 lakhs. The movie saw a massive 60 to 70 percent drop compared to Sunday. This huge drop worries the movie team despite the high ticket prices. The film made a worldwide gross of Rs 6.60 crore on Monday. Nizam area contributed a massive Rs 50 crore to the total. Overseas collections touched Rs 30 crore. Karnataka crossed Rs 10 crore. AP numbers look low, while Hindi shows decent numbers. Tamil Nadu and Kerala gave Nani his career best numbers. Sacnilk reports a five days worldwide total of Rs 144.85 crore. The movie team claims Rs 155 crore by Sunday and expects to cross Rs 160 crore by Monday.The makers spent around Rs 150 crore to produce The Paradise. The film earned Rs 80 to 100 crore through non theatrical rights. Netflix bought the digital rights for Rs 50 crore. Audio rights brought in another Rs 15 crore. Satellite rights also fetched a good amount. The makers valued the theatrical rights at Rs 100 crore. The film needs Rs 200 crore gross to achieve hit status. The movie collected a Rs 70 crore share so far. It needs another Rs 30 crore share, which equals Rs 60 crore gross. Trade experts feel this target looks difficult after the Monday drop. We must wait and see if lower ticket prices can boost the collections.