UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour To Visit Saudi Arabia On September 29
- By: WAM
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (September 29) on a fraternal visit.
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The visit comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.ALSO READ
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