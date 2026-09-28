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UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour To Visit Saudi Arabia On September 29

UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour To Visit Saudi Arabia On September 29


2026-09-28 11:36:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The visit comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia
    By: WAM

    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow (September 29) on a fraternal visit.

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    The visit comes at the invitation of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

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Khaleej Times

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