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UAE President Receives Israeli PM, Discusses Bilateral Relations

UAE President Receives Israeli PM, Discusses Bilateral Relations


2026-09-28 11:36:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited the UAE on September 27
    By: WAM

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited the UAE yesterday, Sunday.

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    During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them.

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Khaleej Times

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