UAE President Receives Israeli PM, Discusses Bilateral Relations
- By: WAM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who visited the UAE yesterday, Sunday.
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During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them.ALSO READ
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