UAE President Receives Israeli PM, Discusses Bilateral Relations

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.