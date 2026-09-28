Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Can Support Gulf Connectivity, Integration Projects: Minister Of Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has the potential to support projects that enhance connectivity and integration among the Gulf states, stressing the importance of expanding the Bank's contribution to development projects in Qatar and the region.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency noted that the 11th Annual Meeting of AIIB Board of Governors, held in Doha, set a record for attendance, bringing together more than 1,000 participants, including over 48 ministers from around the world, primarily representing finance and economy ministries.

His Excellency emphasized that Qatar's hosting of the Bank's meeting reflects the State's standing on the international stage and the confidence it enjoys, noting that Qatar has been a founding member of the Bank since 2015 and remains a key supporter.

He added that the Bank finances development projects, climate change initiatives, and other projects around the world, operating as a multilateral financial institution with members from Europe, Africa, Latin America, and North America.

The Minister of Finance said the high-level participation of officials and decision-makers reflects Qatar's standing and the international confidence it enjoys. He affirmed that hosting major economic, financial, and sporting events reinforces Qatar's position as an international destination capable of organizing and hosting major forums, further strengthening its presence on the global events map.