QNB Group Wins Four National Awards For Advancing Qatari Talent

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group has won four awards at the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026, organised by the Ministry of Labour.

The recognition reflects the group's commitment to attracting and developing Qatari talent, providing career opportunities, and building a skilled national workforce in the banking sector.

The group received the“Leading Nationalisation Enterprise Award – Financial Services Sector”, and the“Excellence Award in Attracting and Hiring National Talent”.

It also won the“Best New Employee Programme Award – University Graduates” and the“Best New Employee Programme Award – High School Graduates”.

At the executive management level, senior executive vice-president (Group Corporate and Institutional Banking) Khalid Ahmed al-Sada was granted the national excellence award for those with more than 16 years' experience.

These awards recognise QNB Group's progress in Qatarisation, a national priority.

Qataris now make up more than 60% of the group's workforce and hold 76% of its leadership and senior positions.

Women account for 64% of its Qatari workforce, while Qatari nationals hold all branch manager positions.

The group continues to support these efforts through initiatives, including the QNB Open Recruitment Day, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour.

The event attracts strong interest from Qatari graduates and job seekers exploring opportunities in the banking sector.

“QNB Group is proud to have received these awards in the inaugural edition of the Qatar Nationalisation Award, recognising our pioneering efforts in nationalising jobs in the banking sector as part of the state's investment in its most important resource, the Qatari citizen,” said senior executive vice-president (Group Communication) Heba al-Tamimi.

“At QNB Group, we are committed to embedding this approach in our strategy, which views nationalisation not only as a national commitment, but also as a sustainable investment in national talent that enhances the group's ability to grow, compete, and sustain its success,” she said.

As Qatar's first fully Qatari-owned commercial bank, QNB continues to invest in the people who will shape its future.

Its programmes offer Qataris with different educational backgrounds a route into the workplace and opportunities to build their skills and advance their careers.

QNB Group Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026 Ministry of Labour