Blackmailing Can Lead To 3-Year Jail Term, QR100,000 Fine, Moi Official Warns

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Those who engage in blackmailing in Qatar could face up to three years in prison and a fine of as much as QR100,000, according to an official from the Ministry of Interior (MoI)'s Economic and Cybercrimes Prevention Department.

During a cybercrime awareness webinar organised by the MoI, First Lieutenant Eng. Adnan Hasan al-Rashid stressed the importance of understanding Qatar's cybercrime laws and reporting blackmail incidents immediately.

First Lt al-Rashid urged members of the public, particularly workers, to be aware that threatening or blackmailing another person can have serious legal consequences.

He warned that even acts committed out of ignorance of Qatar's laws could result in prosecution.

“Blackmailing though online platforms or other means is a crime punishable by Qatari Law Article No.6,” First Lt al-Rashid said.

“It states: A sentence of not more than three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to not more than QR100,000 or either these penalties shall be imposed on any person who uses information network or information technology technique to threaten or blackmail another person to make him or her do or refrain from a certain action,” he said.

The official also urged residents to remain vigilant against cybercrime, strengthen their online security practices and report suspected crimes immediately to the Cyber and Economic Crimes Prevention Department.

The department is responsible for collecting evidence, investigating cybercrime cases and identifying perpetrators using modern technological tools, programs and investigative methods.

First Lt al-Rashid also advised victims of blackmail not to respond to the perpetrator's demands or pay money.

Giving in to an initial demand, he said, may encourage the blackmailer to demand larger amounts.

“Instead, victims should immediately report the incident to the Cybercrimes Prevention Department and preserve all available evidence, including phone numbers, social media accounts, e-mail addresses, messages and other information used by the perpetrator,” the official advised.

The department has emphasised that speedy reporting is crucial, as an early complaint can allow the authorities to take action quickly and provide support to victims.

The awareness session also urged companies and organisations to educate their employees about cybercrime laws and the consequences of blackmail, particularly workers who may be unfamiliar with Qatar's legal requirements.

Public awareness and prompt reporting remain among the key measures in preventing cybercrime and protecting people from online threats and blackmail.

Under Qatar's Cybercrime Prevention Law No. 14 of 2014, cybercrime includes the unlawful use of information technology, information systems or the Internet in violation of the law.

First Lt al-Rashid also drew attention to privacy protections in Qatar, advising residents to exercise caution when taking photographs in public places.

“Residents should avoid photographing people without permission and to be particularly careful when photographs taken in public areas include families or other individuals,” he said.

During the webinar, residents were advised to: enable two-step verification for e-mail and other important accounts, add a phone number and backup e-mail address to account recovery settings, avoid opening links received from untrusted sources, and not to disclose personal or financial information in response to suspicious e-mails or messages.

They were also told to keep bank card PINs (personal identification numbers) confidential and avoid writing them in publicly accessible places.

First Lt al-Rashid warned that fraudsters may create fake websites that imitate the colours, fonts and designs of well-known companies and organisations in an attempt to deceive users.

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