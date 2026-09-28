Doha Festival City, QFSA Host Runfest 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Festival City in collaboration with the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA), welcomed nearly 800 runners representing more than 40 nationalities to RunFest 2026 recently.

Participants from Qatar accounted for approximately 25% of the total roster, while the indoor running festival drew around 2,000 spectators and brought together runners aged four to 60, each setting out to reach a personal health goal.

Participants spanned five race categories; namely, a 10km race, a 5km race, a 1km Fun Run, a 1km Kids Run, and a 500-metre Mini Kids Run. In the men's 10km race, Andrew Jones took first place with a time of 34:45, followed by Samuel Njagi in second at 36:54 and Suken Thapa in third at 37:57. Meanwhile, the women's 10km race saw Soledad Dominguez claim first place with a time of 45:25, followed by Nuria Sainz in second at 48:36 and Emelda Buo in third at 59:27.

Tugrul Comert, asset management director at Doha Festival City, said:“Seeing this level of turnout for RunFest 2026 demonstrates the strong appetite within our community for experiences that support healthier, more active lifestyles. In partnership with the Qatar Sports for All Federation, we are proud to create an inclusive platform that brings people together, encourages personal achievement, and makes well-being part of everyday community life.”

Abdullah al-Dosari, executive director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, said:“RunFest 2026 brought together children and young people, adults and seniors, families, beginners, experienced runners, and people with special needs, which confirms that sport is accessible to all and that community events can bring every member of the family together.”

Al-Dosari noted that QSFA sees the community's engagement with the event as motivation to keep building on the federation's programmes, with the aim of encouraging people to move regularly and make walking and physical activity part of their daily routines.

Doha Festival City QSFA