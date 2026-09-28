Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Sidelines Of 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice

Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Sidelines Of 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice


2026-09-28 11:31:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has participated in a panel discussion on "Hitting Crime Where It Hurts: Following the Money to Disrupt Transnational Organised Crime, Fraud, Corruption and Terrorism", held on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency the Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan al-Thani represented Qatar at the congress and at the panel discussion.

Corruption Criminal Justice Qatar Central Bank

MENAFN28092026000067011011ID1111729532



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search