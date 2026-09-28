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Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Sidelines Of 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has participated in a panel discussion on "Hitting Crime Where It Hurts: Following the Money to Disrupt Transnational Organised Crime, Fraud, Corruption and Terrorism", held on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, in Abu Dhabi.
His Excellency the Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan al-Thani represented Qatar at the congress and at the panel discussion.Corruption Criminal Justice Qatar Central Bank
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