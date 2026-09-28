Qatar Participates In Panel Discussion On Sidelines Of 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice

His Excellency the Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan al-Thani represented Qatar at the congress and at the panel discussion.

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