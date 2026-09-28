Brand-New Jackson Hole Ski-In Residence In Coveted Granite Ridge To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Brand-New Luxury Residence Designed by Award-Winning Ward/Blake Architects

Grand Teton National Park and Mountain Recreation Just Minutes Away

Refined Interiors, Exceptional Finishes, and Thoughtful Design

Ski-In Access to Legendary Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Coveted Granite Ridge Setting in the Heart of Teton Village

Ski-in mountain retreat with resort access to auction in cooperation with Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

- Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A brand-new mountain residence offering rare ski-in access in Granite Ridge, at 7750 North Lower Granite Ridge Road, one of Teton Village's most coveted enclaves in Wyoming, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for $19.995 million, bidding is scheduled to open 22 October via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions, and culminate 28 October.

Designed by award-winning Ward Blake Architect, and built by New West Building Company in 2024, the residence pairs contemporary mountain architecture with direct access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and a striking natural setting in the heart of Teton Village.

“Time and again, we've seen Jackson Hole draw serious interest from buyers well beyond the Mountain West-many of whom are simply waiting for the right property to enter the market. A brand-new residence with Teton views is exactly the type of property that will command the attention,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Our platform highlights exceptionally rare properties and brings attention and momentum toward a defined sale date and global buyer network so the right buyer can move with confidence and speed.”

“Brand-new construction with ski-in access is exceptionally rare in Granite Ridge,” said Jake Kilgrow, Associate Broker with Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty.“This residence captures the best of living in Jackson Hole-effortless access to skiing and resort amenities, exceptional design, abundant wildlife, and a true sense of end-of-the-road privacy, all just steps from the legendary Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.”

At the heart of the residence is a vaulted Great Room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the main living spaces with natural light and showcasing the surrounding landscape. Cathedral ceilings and wide-plank oak hardwood flooring carry throughout the home, reinforcing its warm, contemporary mountain aesthetic.

Four ensuite guest bedrooms occupy the main level, while the upper level offers a private primary suite, junior suite, and office or den. Designed equally for recreation and relaxation, the lower level includes a media room, wet bar, wine room, sauna, gym, flex space, and additional laundry room.

Indoor-outdoor living extends across the residence, with a built-in hot tub, gas fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, and extensive outdoor living spaces to gather throughout the seasons. Radiant heat on the front entry walkway and back patio adds convenience during Jackson Hole winters, while the property backs directly to public land for effortless ski-in convenience.

Set at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the Granite Ridge residence is steps from acclaimed skiing and dining, and year-round recreation of Teton Village. In warmer months, the surrounding landscape offers hiking, mountain biking, and a wide range of outdoor recreation, including rafting and float trips along the Snake River.

Grand Teton National Park is minutes away, while the town of Jackson expands the area's offerings with galleries, shopping, dining, the National Museum of Wildlife Art, and championship golf at Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club. Jackson Hole Airport is approximately 25 minutes from the property, providing convenient access for owners and guests traveling from across the country.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions with credit to David Agnello, Jeremy Gaitan, and Orion Willets.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Brand-New Jackson Hole Ski-In Residence in Coveted Granite Ridge to Sell via Concierge Auctions News Provided By Concierge Auctions September 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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