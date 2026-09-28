Late September Rains Bring Winter-Like Chill To Delhi-NCR More Showers Likely Before Dry Spell

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Rain brought winter-like weather to Delhi-NCR residents in the early hours of Tuesday, with the national capital waking up to cooler conditions and cloudy skies.

The region is likely to witness isolated rainfall on Tuesday, continuing the light spell recorded on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is expected to set in from September 30, with mainly clear skies likely through the first week of October.

Rain, thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places across Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana on Tuesday. Similar weather conditions are likely in Punjab. However, from September 30, mainly dry weather is expected over several parts of northwest India.

As the southwest monsoon nears its final departure from the country, rainfall activity continues across several regions. While some areas are witnessing heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds have brought a noticeable change in weather conditions elsewhere.

From the hilly states of North India to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Northeast India and several parts of South India, rainfall is expected. Some areas may also receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh, parts of the Northeast, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. Rain and thunderstorm activity may also continue across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Delhi had received 4.3 mm of rain at Safdarjung on Sunday morning, after recording 0.6 mm until 8.30 p.m. the previous evening, extending rainfall into the final days of September. The September 27 shower was the first rain recorded this late in the month since September 29, 2019, when 0.3 mm was recorded.

The late-season rain arrived just four days after the southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23. The IMD's normal withdrawal date for the national capital is September 25, based on the 1971-2019 period.

This year's withdrawal was the earliest since 2002, when the monsoon exited Delhi on September 20. The 2026 monsoon arrived on July 2, five days later than the normal onset date of June 27. It lasted 83 days, seven days shorter than the normal duration.

Delhi's rainfall pattern was also uneven during the season. Safdarjung recorded 728.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 23, against the normal 629.7 mm, marking a surplus of 16 per cent. The seasonal rainfall was classified as normal by the IMD despite being above the long-period average. The late showers added at least another 4.3 mm at Safdarjung by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category.

Monitoring stations recorded AQI levels of 58 at Mandir Marg, 60 at Aya Nagar, 60 at Punjabi Bagh, 83 at CRRI Mathura Road, 67 at Sirifort, 72 at IGNOU-Maidan Garhi, 73 at Chandni Chowk, 58 at Burari Crossing, 69 at Anand Vihar, 82 at Mundka, 77 at Jahangirpuri, 70 at Okhla Phase-2 and 65 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.