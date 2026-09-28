Delhi Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Thief With Three Stolen Phones, Silver Jewellery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Anti-Burglary Cell of Dwarka District Police in the national capital has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with theft cases and recovered three stolen mobile phones, five pairs of silver anklets and two silver coins from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Vijay Enclave in Dabri, is involved in 25 cases of theft and burglary, according to police. During interrogation, he reportedly disclosed that he took to theft to impress his friends and project an affluent lifestyle in his social circle.

According to police, a special drive against thieves, burglars and robbers is being conducted under the directions of Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh.

On September 26, Head Constable Ritesh Kumar of the Anti-Burglary Cell received secret information that Sachin, who was involved in theft, would arrive in Mahavir Enclave, Dabri, to dispose of stolen articles.

The information was shared with the In-charge of the Anti-Burglary Cell, following which a dedicated team headed by Inspector Basant Kumar was formed. The team comprised ASI Rajesh Kumar, Head Constables Anil, Krishan and Parveen Kumar, and Constable Ashish. The team operated under the close supervision of ACP/Operations Subhash Malik.

The police team reached Mahavir Enclave and took discreet positions around the approach routes to a park. Shortly afterwards, a man was seen approaching from the Mahavir Vihar side. The informer identified him as Sachin.

When the police signalled him to stop, the accused turned around and attempted to flee towards rooms inside the park. He was apprehended by Constable Ashish, who was positioned behind him.

During questioning, the accused disclosed his identity as Sachin, son of Satyanarayan, a resident of Vijay Enclave, Dabri, aged 24.

Police said three mobile phones were recovered from his possession. A phone was found to be stolen in connection with e-FIR No. 80050183/2026 registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Najafgarh police station.

A phone was linked to e-FIR No. 80039109/2026 under the same section at Najafgarh police station, while another phone was found connected with e-FIR No. 80001695/2026 under Section 303(2) BNS at Uttam Nagar police station.

A personal search also led to the recovery of a silver coconut-shaped cover containing five pairs of silver anklets and two silver coins.

During sustained interrogation, Sachin allegedly disclosed that he had stolen the jewellery around seven to eight days earlier at night from a house on 25 Foota Road, Dabri, and was carrying it to sell. Police said the recovered jewellery matched property reported stolen in e-FIR No. 80080835/2026 under Section 305 BNS at Dabri police station.

Police said Sachin is educated up to Class 10 and committed thefts to portray himself as a 'big shot' and flaunt his wealth among friends. He was arrested under Section 35(1)(A) and (E) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation is underway.