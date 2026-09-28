Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Fresh Rain Alert Issued Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Predicts fresh rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to a new cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Officials have issued alerts for several districts

The weather is changing again in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People barely got relief from the recent heavy downpours, and now the Bay of Bengal has a new cyclonic circulation. A trough also runs from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department officials state that these two factors, along with the southwest monsoon withdrawal, will bring more rains to both states in the coming days.

The weather department has not issued any severe emergency alerts for Telangana right now. However, several parts of the state will likely see light to moderate rainfall. The meteorological centre warns that some districts might experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The IMD advises commuters to stay alert as the weather can change very quickly.

Northwest winds are blowing across the lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) expects light to moderate rains across the state. Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR Kadapa districts might receive moderate rainfall. Officials mention that the remaining districts in North Andhra and Rayalaseema will see scattered showers.

The Godavari river flood intensity is slowly decreasing as upstream rains have stopped. The water level currently stands at 36.4 feet at Bhadrachalam, 17.8 meters at Kunavaram, and 11.7 meters at Polavaram. The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Dowleswaram barrage is receiving 9.71 lakh cusecs of water, and officials are discharging the exact same amount downstream. Authorities advise people in low-lying areas to remain alert despite the dropping flood levels.

The disaster management authority strictly warns people against crossing overflowing streams, causeways, and culverts. Officials advise the public to avoid standing under trees, electric poles, or old hoardings during thunderstorms due to lightning risks. They suggest that farmers and shepherds should take shelter inside safe concrete structures when the rain starts.