MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Casa Minerals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Sept 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (September 9, 2026 ) (the "Offering"). The Company has closed on a total of 15,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The FT Units consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each of the 7,500,000 Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.15 until September 28, 2028.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's projects BC, Canada.

All Flow-through Shares and Warrants comprising the Flow-through Units, will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period being January 29, 2027, during which any resale or other transfer will be restricted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company paid $4,350 in finders fees, which were paid in cash, and issued 6,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants" ) as part of the first tranche of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a " Finder Share ") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Finder's Warrant.

The completion of the private placement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This tranche includes the subscription of, Mr. Shrivani, President & CEO of the Company. He subscribed for 5,000,000 flow-through units. As a result, the issuance of Units to Mr. Shirvani is considered to be a related party transaction subject to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101. CASA Minerals Inc. is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of Casa Minerals Inc.'s market capitalization.

Following the closing of the first tranche, the Offering remains open and the Company may close additional tranches, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and TSXV approvals.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information

Farshad Shirvani

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, the planned drilling program, future closings of the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval, and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and TSXV approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

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