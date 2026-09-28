Scalare Partners' Tank Stream Labs Expands Into Queensland With Brisbane Launch



Highlights Tank Stream Labs opens new flexible workspace in Brisbane, expanding operations into Queensland Tank Stream Labs now operates in 8 locations across Australia, strengthening its and Scalare's presence in the early stage technology ecosystem across Australia Strategic expansion – the opening of Tank Stream Labs in Brisbane is another step in Scalare's ongoing plans to build a connected early stage technology ecosystem Brisbane location expected to be EBITDA and cash flow positive in FY27, enhancing Scalare's financial performance SYDNEY, AU, Sept 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Scalare Partners (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or the "Company"), a leading technology start-up accelerator, announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Tank Stream Labs is set to expand into Queensland with the opening of a flexible workspace in Brisbane. Tank Stream Labs is set to officially launch in Brisbane, Queensland, with the opening of its eighth Australian location and now operating in four states. The new office is located at 215 Adelaide Street, Brisbane. The expansion into Brisbane with a flexible working space continues Scalare's ongoing strategy of combining capital with the practical, in-person support delivered through its ecosystem businesses, which include Tank Stream Labs, Fishburners, Planet Startup, Inhouse Ventures, Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition. Tank Stream Labs members will also have access to the wider Scalare Partners community, including networking opportunities, events, business connections and partnerships across the national network. The new Brisbane office has been designed to support businesses at different stages of growth, offering flexible coworking desks, dedicated desks, private offices and enterprise workspace solutions, alongside meeting rooms, boardrooms and event spaces along with a 360-degree rooftop terrace with views over the Brisbane skyline. Tank Stream Labs CEO, Bradley Delamare, commented:

"We are excited to officially open our doors in Brisbane and become part of the local business community. There is significant business momentum happening in Brisbane and we see a real opportunity to connect Brisbane businesses with the wider Scalare Partners and Tank Stream Labs community and the people and resources within it. "Being part of the Scalare Partners ecosystem means we can offer our members access to more than just workspace. There is a much broader network around Tank Stream Labs, and we are looking forward to bringing that to Brisbane." Scalare Partners' CEO, Carolyn Breeze, commented:

"Brisbane is a natural next step for Scalare. With Planet Startup already based here, Tank Stream Labs gives our ecosystem a physical home in Queensland, where founders can access workspace, advisory, programs and capital pathways under one roof. Every new location strengthens the flywheel that drives both our operating revenue and our investment pipeline." The opening of the eighth Tank Stream Labs' flexible workspace across Australia is expected to be EBITDA and cash flow positive for FY2027. This reinforces Scalare's long-term vision of becoming a leading accelerator and ecosystem partner for technology founders across Australia. This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Scalare Partners. END For more information, please contact: Carolyn Breeze Giles Bourne Chief Executive Officer Co-Founding Partner and Executive Director Scalare Partners Scalare Partners +61 408 606 046 +61 409 548 096 [email protected] [email protected] About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses. We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition where we partner with government and corporates to support and promote the most promising technology businesses and founders. Our focus extends to working with female and culturally diverse founders, addressing the unique challenges they encounter in fundraising and scaling their businesses. This engagement not only enriches the tech landscape but also creates lucrative revenue and investment opportunities for Scalare Partners. At the heart of our business model is the provision of products and services and expert advice tailored to the specific needs of early-stage businesses. We also provide direct investment into selected outstanding businesses and with a current emphasis on the Australian and USA technology sectors, we are building a portfolio spanning across diverse geographies, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe. Scalare Partners is not just an investor; we are architects of growth, collaborators in innovation, and catalysts for positive change in the technology landscape. For more information visit: About Tank Stream Labs

Tank Stream Labs is a community-focused flexible workspace provider delivering premium coworking environments and flexible workspace solutions for startups, scaleups, SMEs and established businesses across Australia. Founded in 2012, Tank Stream Labs supports businesses at different stages of growth with flexible memberships, dedicated desks, enterprise workspace solutions and access to a national business community. With eight locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, Tank Stream Labs provides coworking spaces, dedicated desks, enterprise solutions, meeting rooms, boardrooms and event spaces. We also offer private office suites through our Tank Stream Suites brand, providing tailored workspace options for businesses seeking a dedicated, professional environment. Tank Stream Labs is part of the Scalare Partners group, connecting its community with a broader ecosystem of investment, business support, partnerships and growth opportunities. For more information visit: Forward-Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about ensuring legacy, future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it. To view the source version of this press release, please visit

