Qatar Reach Handball Final, Eye Fourth Straight Asian Games Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar survived some tense moments to reach the handball final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games after beating South Korea 32-30 in a closely contested semi-final yesterday.

Qatar will face Bahrain in today's final after Bahrain defeated Japan 35-31 in the other semi-final. Qatar are bidding to retain the gold medal they have won at each of the past three editions of the Asian Games.

South Korea made the stronger start, taking a 2-0 lead before Qatar reduced the deficit to 5-4. The Koreans restored a three-goal advantage at 9-6 and remained in front until Qatar began their comeback.

South Korea led 11-9 in the 20th minute and 14-12 five minutes later, but Qatar levelled at 14-14 before the teams went into the break tied at 16-16.

Qatar started the second half strongly, moving 18-16 ahead, but South Korea quickly levelled at 18-18 and then regained the lead at 20-19. Qatar responded immediately to make it 20-20 and then moved 21-20 in front.

The match remained finely balanced, with the teams level at 26-26 entering the final 10 minutes. Qatar then took control in the closing stages, moving 30-28 ahead before extending their lead to 32-28. South Korea scored twice late on, but Qatar held on for a 32-30 victory.

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Qatar swept past Vietnam 3-0 in volleyball.

Qatar beat Vietnam to reach volleyball second round

Qatar secured their place in the second round of the men's volleyball competition with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam in their second Group C match.

The result gave Qatar their second successive win, following their opening victory over Hong Kong, and confirmed their qualification for the knockout stage.

Qatar won 25-23, 28-26, 25-19 in a competitive match, with the first two sets closely fought before Qatar pulled away in the third.

Vietnam stayed in contention throughout the opening set, with the lead changing hands several times. Qatar handled the crucial points better to take it 25-23.

The second set was even tighter as Vietnam pushed Qatar to the limit. Qatar maintained their composure in the closing stages to win 28-26 and take a 2-0 lead.

Vietnam made another strong start to the third set, but Qatar gradually took control and opened a 17-12 lead. They maintained the advantage despite Vietnam's attempts to fight back and closed out the set 25-19.

Qatar face India today in their final group match, with top spot in Group C at stake. India have also won their opening two matches, setting up a meeting between the two unbeaten teams.

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Tokyo Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Fares Ibrahim finished a disappointing seventh in the men's 95kg category.

Fares Ibrahim finishes seventh

In what was a disappointing performance, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Fares Ibrahim finished seventh in the men's 95kg category. Fares recorded a combined total of 340kg, lifting 150kg in the snatch and 190kg in the clean and jerk.

Iran's Ali Alipour won gold with 398kg after lifting 180kg in the snatch and 218kg in the clean and jerk. Kazakhstan's Nurgissa Adiletuly took silver with 394kg, while China's Tu Yi claimed bronze with 384kg.

Qatar's Ouissal Ikhlef will compete today in the women's 86kg category.

Qatar lose to Kazakhstan in padel

Qatar's Mohammed Saadoun al-Kuwari and Hassan Wali lost 2-1 to Kazakhstan in padel. Kazakhstan won the first set 7-5 before the Qatari pair responded strongly to take the second 6-2 and force a decider. The third set was closely contested, with both pairs exchanging points before Kazakhstan edged it 7-6 to complete a 2-1 victory.

Qatar beach volleyball pairs target quarter-finals

Qatar's two men's beach volleyball pairs enter the knockout stage today as they bid to reach the quarter-finals. Qatar 1, represented by Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, face Vietnam, while Qatar 2, comprising Mousa al-Khair and Mohammed Ehab, take on China in the Round of 16.

handball Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games volleyball Fares Ibrahim