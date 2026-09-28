Qatar Participates In 32Nd Meeting Of GCC Electricity, Water Undersecretaries

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 32nd meeting of the committee of undersecretaries of electricity and water ministries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Held via video conference, the meeting served as a preparatory step for the upcoming ministerial meeting on electricity and water affairs, slated for Oct. 5 in Bahrain.

President of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), Engineer Abdullah bin Ali Al Theyab represented the Qatari delegation at the meeting.

In a statement, Kahramaa explained that the meeting discussed the draft agenda and topics to be submitted to the ministerial meeting. It also reviewed the implementation status of previous decisions and examined various joint Gulf initiatives and files aimed at enhancing cooperation and integration among GCC states in the electricity and water sectors.

The agenda also covered updates on water interconnection projects among GCC states, reports and activities of the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Advisory and Regulatory Committee for Electrical Interconnection, as well as proposals to strengthen the electrical interconnection system and develop mechanisms for cooperation and energy exchange among member states.

Furthermore, the meeting touched on the progress of several specialized GCC committees, including the Water Resources Committee; the Committee on Electricity and Water Conservation and Customer Services; and the New and Renewable Energy Committee, alongside relevant programs, workshops, and events concerning the electricity and water sectors. A number of initiatives and proposals aimed at enhancing the security and sustainability of the electricity and water systems, as well as improving coordination among the Council states, were discussed.

Engineer Abdullah bin Ali Al Theyab emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen joint Gulf cooperation in the electricity and water sectors. He highlighted the need to develop initiatives and projects that support energy and water security, enhance infrastructure efficiency and sustainability, and foster integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, thereby serving their common interests.

Kahramaa GCC Qatar