Justice Ministry Organizes 2026 Training Faculty Members Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice (MOJ), through the Legal and Judicial Studies Center, organized the 2026 training faculty members forum.

The forum brought together more than 50 trainers from various government and quasi-government entities to review the outcomes of current programs and lay the groundwork for the 2027 training plan.

Participants held extensive discussions on anticipating future priorities and developing legal content, as well as ways to strengthen practical training and incorporate legislative developments and artificial intelligence applications into training materials to meet the needs of the government workforce.

Director of the center, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi, said the forum was intended to strengthen partnerships with training professionals and draw on their expertise. He added that the recommendations would serve as a key foundation for ensuring that the 2027 plan factors in the actual needs of various state institutions.

Al Khaldi further elucidated that the efforts are consistent with the MOJ's 2025-2030 Strategic Plan and Qatar National Vision 2030, with a focus on preparing new legal professionals and developing the skills of national personnel in legislative drafting, contract drafting, legal memoranda and legal advice.

The event also featured participants' reviews and proposals aimed at strengthening interactive training methods and expanding specialized programs to keep abreast of rapid developments in the legislative and judicial environment.

Minsitry of Justice Qatar Training Faculty Members Forum