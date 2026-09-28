Career Village Opens To High School Students For Seventh Edition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), opened the seventh edition of Career Village Tuesday at KidZania Doha. Qatar's largest career exploration programme brings together more than 40 public and private sector employers.

The event runs through September 28-30 and is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Labour, and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. High school students from public, private, and international schools are participating through prearranged school visits and a structured training programme.

Interactive exhibits, simulations, workshops, and conversations with professionals introduce students to what different careers involve, their requirements, and the educational pathways that lead to them. These activities help students explore their interests and begin planning their education and careers based on what they learn and experience.

Participating organisations represent education, energy and utilities, technology, healthcare, aviation, security, media, tourism, and other key sectors. The event also connects academic and career counsellors and educators with sector experts, providing information and insights they can use to guide students.

Career Village is part of QCDC's portfolio of job-shadowing and experiential learning programmes, designed to build career awareness through direct exposure to the world of work at different stages of students' education.

QCDC Qatar Foundation KidZania Doha Ministry of Education and Higher Education