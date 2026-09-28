Darwish Remains A Poetic Refuge For Palestinians, Says Georgetown Professor At Msheireb Poetry Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, the French Institute of Qatar and the French Embassy in Qatar jointly organised Poetry Day, an evening of literature, cinema and cultural dialogue celebrating the work and legacy of the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

The programme included a screening of the short film "An Orange from Jaffa", followed by a panel discussion on its inspirations.

On the sidelines, Omar Khalifah, associate professor of history and chair of international history at Georgetown University in Qatar, told Gulf Times:

"One of the greatest things about Mahmoud Darwish is that he developed so much throughout his career that it is impossible to talk about a single Mahmoud Darwish. There are multiple Mahmoud Darwishes; this is part of his significance for Palestinians. You can find Mahmoud Darwish as a common reference through which you can comment on multiple encounters and experiences that Palestinians go through. His vast repertoire of poetry allowed him to be that lens, a refuge that people go to, not necessarily to find meanings, because sometimes there is none. What is the meaning of this violence in Gaza? But to find solace, to find words as a refuge."

Khalifah added: "I remember even before this genocide, the first Gaza war started in December 2008, only a few months after Mahmoud Darwish passed away in August 2008. I felt that absence so enormously. I felt at that moment I needed Mahmoud Darwish again, not to turn wounds into words, because sometimes it is impossible, but to give us a kind of refuge, some solace, to soothe us down, to make us feel that there is some meaning perhaps that will come after this. At that moment I felt that we are poetically orphaned because of Mahmoud Darwish's absence."

"This acquired a greater meaning as years went by, culminating in the genocide that we are witnessing now without Mahmoud Darwish. One would wonder what Mahmoud Darwish would have written had he experienced it. Maybe he is lucky he did not experience this moment; he passed away before, but as Palestinians we always feel that we needed him to provide us with something," he concluded.

Msheireb Museums French Institute of Qatar French Embassy in Qatar