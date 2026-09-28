Vision Ventures, ISSF Organise Brainstorming Session On Building $1B Jordanian Startups

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Saudi venture capital firm Vision Ventures on Monday held an entrepreneurship event in Amman titled“Building a $1 Billion Startup from Jordan,” bringing together local entrepreneurs, technology leaders and investment experts.

Organised in collaboration with the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), a key investor in Vision Ventures, the session focused on mentorship, investment strategies and scaling opportunities for Jordanian startups seeking regional growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

ISSF Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Muhtaseb said the fund's strategy focuses on attracting regional and international venture capital to Jordan while providing startups with access to markets and operational expertise in addition to financing.

Muhtaseb said that Vision Ventures has invested in four Jordanian startups to date, adding that the Kingdom has skilled talent capable of capitalising on digital transformation opportunities in regional markets with the riht ecosystem support.

Vision Ventures Co-founder and CEO Qais Eisa outlined key practices for scaling technology ventures into billion-dollar companies.

Eisa said that venture capital investment decisions place significant emphasis on founders and their ability to execute, rather than on ideas alone. He advised startups to test products rapidly, establish market demand through data and pursue early expansion into regional markets.

He also described venture capital as a long-term strategic partnership, stressing the need for startups to continuously adapt their products and maintain financial discipline as they enter new markets.