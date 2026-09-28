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Public Debt Stands At JD50.1 Billion By July Official Figures

Public Debt Stands At JD50.1 Billion By July Official Figures


2026-09-28 11:24:15
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's total public debt reached JD50.121 billion by the end of July 2026, according to Ministry of Finance data released on Monday.

Figures show that the Kingdom's gross public debt stood at 110.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the same period, Al Mamlaka TV, reported.

Additionally, government debt owed to the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) totaled JD11.982 billion by the end of July.

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Jordan Times

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