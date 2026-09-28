Industrial Estates Corporation, KOUN Sign Mou On Smart Logistics

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) and KOUN for Drone Manufacturing on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the use of automation, artificial intelligence, smart logistics and drone technologies in the development of industrial estates in Jordan.

The agreement is part of JIEC's efforts to develop technology-enabled industrial infrastructure and explore innovative solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, connectivity and logistics services across its industrial estates, JIEC Director General Oday Obeidat said.

KOUN General Manager Christian Atnas said that the areas of cooperation would include exploring automated warehouse and smart logistics solutions, as well as assessing the technical, operational, regulatory and commercial feasibility of establishing a drone-based logistics network linking JIEC's industrial estates and other sites to be identified, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The assessment would examine potential use cases, routes, infrastructure requirements and possible pilot projects, Atnas added, Petra said.

Under the MoU, the two sides will also work to promote the concept of smart industrial estates as advanced, technology-enabled environments through joint events, presentations, promotional initiatives and case studies.

The two parties may also identify and assess pilot projects to test the feasibility of proposed solutions.

The scope, performance indicators, responsibilities and implementation mechanisms for each pilot project will be defined in separate written agreements, subject to the necessary approvals.