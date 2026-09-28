Nashama And Syria Play Out 1-1 Draw In Zaki's Debut

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Abdullah II Stadium in Al Quwaysmeh played host to an absorbing regional test on Sunday night, as Al Nashama and Syria played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly that served as a true tactical laboratory.

The spotlight on Sunday evening was firmly fixed on the technical area and the unfolding vision of newly appointed Manager Badou Zaki.

Tasked with steering Al-Nashama through the Next phase of preparations, the Moroccan tactician utilised the fixture to run extensive experiments, orchestrating a wave of strategic substitutions to cast a wide net and give fresh faces a crucial taste of international football under match conditions.

Zaki rolled out an intriguing starting lineup featuring newly called-up goalkeeper Alec Smir of Minnesota United team alongside Yazan Alarab, Hadi Al Hourani, and captain Ehsan Haddad holding down the defensive line.

The midfield engine room featured Mohannad Abu Taha, Mahmoud Shawkat, Noor Al Rawabdeh, and Nizar Al Rashdan, while the attacking trident up top relied on Mousa Al Tamari, Ali Alwan and Odeh Al Fakhouri.

Jordan broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Odeh Al Fakhouri controlled a long ball and passed it to Ali Alwan, who scored after a period of sustained pressure, sending the home crowd into raptures as With this latest international goal, the 26-year-old Alwan firmly cements his legacy in the national team shirt, moving into second place on Jordan's all-time historical goalscoring chart with 31 goals, trailing only Hamza Al Dardour (35 goals) and sitting ahead of Hasan Abdel Fattah (30 goals).

However, the visitors managed to snatch an equaliser against the run of play shortly after the break in the 52nd minute. As the match wore on, Zaki used his bench heavily, introducing nine diffrent substitutions new blood and chances the overarching objective of gathering data on fringe players was fully achieved.

Both sides probed for a winner through various attacks, but the score remained locked at 1-1 as the final whistle blew. For Al Nashama, the fixture provided valuable answers regarding squad depth as Zaki continues shaping his squad ahead of upcoming major commitments.

Al Nashama will now quickly turn their attention to their next test, as they prepare to host Venezuela (ranked 47th) on October 6 a