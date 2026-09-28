MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Today, Christopher Simmons (aka“the PR guru”) updated his long-standing guidance on the best day and time for sending out press releases, dispelling many common myths related to news distribution. Simmons wrote his first press release in 1981, and is the co-founder and editorial director for Send2Press® Newswire, a 26-year-old leading affordable“true” news dissemination service.







Image caption: The PR Guru Dispels Myths on the Best Day and Time to Send a Press Release in 2026. (AI generated.)

“Over the past twenty-plus years with our platform,” says Simmons,“we are constantly asked about the best day and/or time to send out news. The myths related to this question, continue to live on today, even if long since deprecated.

“Having personally managed 30,000-plus release documents, and managing scheduling and reporting, I have been on the front lines of knowing when the best day and times really are, based on earned media pick-up and online click-through and engagement.”

Send2Press routinely tracks and researches the daily reads from releases, and has found that no specific day of the week automagically results in more engagement.

MYTH: TUESDAY IS THE BEST DAY TO SEND NEWS

This has been a popular idea the past couple of decades, says Simmons. Originally the idea was that everyone would send out business and finance news at start of business on Monday mornings. This led to the idea that Tuesday is the better day.

“The answer to this I have used for quite some time,” Simmons says,“is this: if everybody is skipping Monday to send news on Tuesday, wouldn't that make Monday a good news day?”

TLDR: What is the best day? The fact is there is no perfect day anymore. With the immediacy of syndication, social shares, Google News, Apple News – and now AI search and AEO – news is“in the wild” immediately, not hours or days later.

Newswires like Send2Press which push news to all AP newsrooms in the U.S., has the news available for 30 days, so there is little urgency – media connected to the AP, don't have to jump on things right now.

“While Tuesday and Thursday are often the most popular days used by our agency clients,” says Simmons,“Wednesday has increasingly become a top choice for sending news this year.”

Further, trying to chase editorial calendars (“edcals”) months or weeks in advance is also no longer the norm, since many traditional print publications have shifted to“online first” where news can be live while a print edition is still being copy-edited for the digital press process.

So, the fact is this: any day is a good day to send news – except following a long holiday weekend, Presidential election, or major tragic event with wide impact in the U.S.

The value of the news and how“newsworthy” it is still matters more than the day it's sent out. Advertorial news, fake articles, vanity awards, and poorly written AI slop adversely affect response far more than a certain day or push time, says Simmons.

MYTH: FRIDAY IS A BAD NEWS DAY

Also, false. In the“olden days,” entertainment news was often issued Fridays to try to hit the daily newspapers doing the Saturday edition, which would also be for Sunday inside the outer wrap of breaking news. However, again, as noted already, any day works now. In fact, we noticed a decade ago as many traditional media outlets downsized and worked more with freelancers, more people were reading releases Friday to Monday, than Tuesday to Thursday.

“I recently sent out a release Friday at 5 p.m. PDT and got 2,300 reads over the weekend on our main site,” adds Simmons.

7 A.M. EASTERN IS THE BEST TIME TO SEND NEWS

This has been a common practice since news runs on EST/EDT, when the U.S. news business wakes up on the East Coast. This time works just fine. However, those based on the West Coast, find that doing 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. ET works better, as it serves media on both coasts better. 7:30 a.m. has become popular to be“on top” of the 7 a.m. barrage, and 6 a.m. ET has also become popular.

ASAP is a popular time for many news announcements, allowing a newswire service to advise on whether same-day or next morning fits the actual announcement better. Late to the party event marketing generally needs to go ASAP, to ensure enough lead time for use prior to the event date(s).

ABOUT THE PR GURU

Christopher Laird Simmons has been an expert in PR and marketing for over 40 years. His first press release got coverage in Playboy magazine; he sold his first paid article to POLYPHONY in 1984; and he has been widely interviewed as a technology and marketing expert. He is the CEO of NEOTROPE®, based in California (founded 1983), and co-founder of Send2Press® Newswire.

His company was an INC 5000 listed company in 2009, and he has an ARPL design award from Apple, in addition to many other achievements.

Some of Simmons articles on PR can be found at:

News Source: Christopher Simmons

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