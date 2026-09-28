Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazilian Player Represents Lebanon In Friendlies


2026-09-28 11:17:43
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian defender João Gabriel Cardozo Santos Maklouf, 19, could represent Lebanon in friendly matches on Thursday (1) and Sunday (4). Currently a member of Italian club Como 1907's under-20 squad, João Gabriel has Lebanese and Italian ancestry. In Brazil, he played in Corinthians' youth academy from 2021 to 2023.

On his Instagram profile, João Gabriel said he was happy to play for a professional team and, especially, to represent a country with which he has family ties. João Gabriel's mother is of Italian descent, while his father is of Lebanese descent. He was born in Brazil and holds all three nationalities.

After leaving Corinthians, João Gabriel played for Roma in Italy before joining Como 1907. This is his first call-up to Lebanon's senior national team. According to the Lebanese Football Association, the match against the Maldives will be played on Thursday, followed by a game against Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. Last Sunday (27), the Lebanese team beat Al Sadd in Qatar in a warm-up match ahead of the friendlies. João Gabriel played the first half.

Read more:
Brazilian football club hires coach from Bahrain

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Lebanese Football Association

The post Brazilian player represents Lebanon in friendlies appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN28092026000213011057ID1111729462



Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search