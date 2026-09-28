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Brazil-Arab Gallery #72


2026-09-28 11:17:42
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Designer Lana Sara presented a fashion show in Erbil on Sunday (27), featuring designs inspired by traditional clothing. In the photo, a model walks the runway wearing a silver-and-white dress. The event, titled Donadon Fashion Show, featured designs for men and women.

©Gailan Haji/Middle East Images via AFP

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #72 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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