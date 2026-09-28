E-Commerce Reaches USD 11.5 Billion In UAE

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – E-commerce sales totaled AED 42.2 billion, equivalent to USD 11.5 billion, in the United Arab Emirates last year. Online purchases grew by 19% annually over five years, from AED 17.6 billion in 2020, according to data from a report by EZDubai Logistics Hub and market research firm Euromonitor International cited by UAE state news agency WAM.

The report highlights the continued expansion of e-commerce in the UAE and the broader Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region, driven by changes in consumer behavior, payment innovations and advances in logistics.

In the UAE, e-commerce is forecast to grow by 9.9% annually from 2026 to 2030, reaching AED 67.2 billion (USD 18.3 billion). The report said online sales accounted for 15.7% of the country's retail sales in 2025 and are expected to exceed 20% by 2030. Apparel and footwear was the largest e-commerce category by sales volume, followed by electronics and home products.

MENASA's e-commerce market more than doubled, rising from AED 232.1 billion (USD 63.2 billion) in 2020 to AED 519.2 billion (USD 141.4 billion) last year. According to the report, e-commerce is expected to reach AED 909.3 billion (USD 247.6 billion) by 2030.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Drazen Zigic/Freepic

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