FBI Puts Goldy Brar On 10 Most Wanted List

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 29 (IANS) The FBI has placed Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI said Singh is wanted over his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group, which it linked to killings, extortion and drug trafficking across the United States and Canada. He is based in the US and is alleged to lead the group's operations in North America.

Singh has been charged in federal court in Los Angeles with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy involving extortion and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The charges are allegations. He has not been convicted in this case.

The FBI described Singh as armed, extremely violent and dangerous. It said he is known to reside in California and parts of Canada, and warned the public against approaching him.

His addition to the list puts a prominent fugitive in an investigation into crimes that US authorities say have had a particular impact on the Indian diaspora. The FBI said the group used shootings, kidnappings, assaults and threats to spread fear, while also trafficking drugs and weapons.

The Canadian government designated the Bishnoi group a terrorist entity in September 2025, according to the FBI.

In one of three indictments unsealed earlier this year, prosecutors alleged that Singh helped direct the Bishnoi group's activities worldwide. According to the FBI's account of the indictment, Singh spoke for Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in India, and helped direct other members and associates.

Investigators alleged that Bishnoi and Singh ordered the June 18, 2023, assassination of an Indian political and religious figure living in Canada. The victim identified in court documents as“H.S.N.”, was shot as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

Investigators also allege that members of the group stole about 520 kilograms of cocaine from rival drug trafficking gangs in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

The latest announcement follows Operation Hardball, a federal investigation whose results were announced on July 7. Three indictments charged 37 defendants connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups. Twenty-four defendants had been arrested or were already in custody at the time.

The FBI said four more fugitives have since been captured and one has been found dead. Singh is among five defendants still being sought in that operation.

“His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him,” said Lisa Moreland, deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.“The RCMP is committed to continue working with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice.”

Singh is the 543rd person added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip at fbi or approach a local FBI office or the nearest US embassy or consulate. The agency said information can be provided anonymously.

The FBI established its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 1950. According to the agency, 28 people who committed or were alleged to have committed crimes in the Los Angeles area have been placed on the list.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Los Angeles field office, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with other domestic and international partners. Prosecutors from the US attorney's office for the Central District of California are handling the case.