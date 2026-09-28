Two Vikas Kalia Gang Members Arrested After Encounter In Delhi's Paharganj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Two miscreants linked to the Vikas Kalia gang were arrested following an encounter with the Delhi Police in the Paharganj area, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police Special Staff received information about the accused late Monday night, after which they laid a trap to apprehend the miscreants.

During the operation, the accused fired at the police, and the officials retaliated in self-defence. Both sustained gunshot injuries, officials said.

According to the police, the accused were wanted in connection with the firing incident during the Sadar Bazar–Nabi Karim Shobha Yatra in mid-September.

The officials further mentioned that both accused are linked to the Vikas Kalia gang. Vikas Kalia has been described as 'Bad Character (BC)' in the Sadar Bazar police station of the North District.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police arrested a key suspect named Asif following a shootout on September 22, in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Kalkaji.

A 17-year-old girl and her male friend were targeted on her birthday while visiting the Kalkaji Temple.

Three men, identified as Asif, Hemant, and Mukesh, posed as police officers, intimidated the pair, and dragged the teenager to a secluded area of the DDA-managed Astha Kunj Park where she was gang-raped at gunpoint and knifepoint.

During an operation near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, near Lady Shri Ram College, key suspect Asif opened fire on a police team, hitting a head constable's bulletproof jacket, before being shot in the right leg in retaliatory firing. Co-accused Hemant and Mukesh were also apprehended.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students from Delhi University participated in a massive protest at North Campus over concerns regarding women's safety in the national capital. They marched in solidarity with the 17-year-old survivor of the Kalkaji gang rape and demanded accountability for crimes against women.