Mekedatu: DK Shivakumar Invites TN Delegation To Inspect Project Site

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the Tamil Nadu government should also send a delegation to inspect the Mekedatu project site, stating that the Union Minister has understood that water from the project will be used strictly for drinking purposes and cannot be used for irrigation.

Shivakumar addressed a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi following his meeting with Union Ministers.

Mekedatu Project and Invitation to Tamil Nadu

"The Union Minister has understood that water from the Mekedatu project will be used strictly for drinking purposes and cannot be used for irrigation. The Tamil Nadu government should also send a delegation to inspect the project site," Shivakumar said.

When asked about the re-submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu reservoir, he informed, "Alternative land has been identified for the forest land that will be submerged under this project. Currently, a situation has arisen where people are fighting over 5,000 cusecs of water. As KRS is not full this time, farmers in the Kabini region are protesting. Taking all these factors into account, a central team has visited the site."

"Even if a team from Tamil Nadu visits, full cooperation will be extended to them. Officials have also realised that water cannot be misused. A request will be made to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to meet and participate in a meeting regarding the Mekedatu project," he added.

Discussions with Centre on State Projects

On discussions with the Centre, Shivakumar said he met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and held discussions regarding Krishna, Mekedatu and other water disputes of the state.

"A request was made for the Centre to intervene and support the state's irrigation projects, to which the Minister responded positively. A request was also made regarding the funds due for the state's projects," he stated.

"They have assured to hold a joint meeting regarding Mahadayi and forest-related issues. Additionally, regarding the Upper Krishna Project, they have promised to resolve the issue by calling a meeting of the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states," he informed.

When asked about allegations that correspondence regarding the Mahadayi project was not being handled properly, he said, "All those are false. The Union Minister has also made efforts in this regard. Political commitment is necessary for this. A request has been made to hold a separate meeting with the Forest Department. Even though the Central Government allocated Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in the 2023 budget, the funds have not been released yet. We keep asking for it, but they are not releasing it."

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the Centre has assured that a meeting would be convened soon to address issues concerning the state.

"During the Southern Zonal Council meeting, the Union Home Minister had promised in Tamil Nadu to call a meeting to resolve the issue, and he has stated that a meeting will be convened soon. The proposals and pending grants from the Central Government have been placed before them, and everyone has agreed to cooperate in the state's interest. They have informed that time will be granted after October 10," he said.

Drought Relief Request

When asked if drought relief was requested from the Centre, he said, "More than 200 taluks in the state are drought-affected. Financial assistance of Rs 700 crore was sought for 101 taluks. Since the number of drought-affected taluks has increased now, the relief amount will also rise. On October 3, a central team will arrive in the state to assess the drought situation."

Funds for Upper Bhadra Project

Shivakumar said the Centre was also urged to release funds for the Upper Bhadra Project, stating that there had been no release of funds despite repeated assurances.

"It was brought to their attention that for the past three to four years, there have been only words and no release of funds. Stating that the matter is before the Cabinet, an urgent decision was urged to release the funds soon," he said.

Bengaluru Development Projects

Shivakumar said the state government has proposed developing a green park on vacant Defence Department land in Iblur, Bengaluru.

"There are 700 acres of vacant Defence Department land in Iblur, Bengaluru. The government plans to develop a green park there. The Defence Minister has responded positively to this," he said.

"Along with this, requests were made to transfer Defence land for parks, widening of Mekhri Circle and Sarjapur roads, development of slums on Defence land in Bengaluru, the Twin Tunnel project, expansion of Agara-Sarjapur road, assistance for a link road from Airport Road (Bellary Road) to Saroja Layout, and land transfer for widening Mekhri Circle road," he informed.

Furthermore, Shivakumar said the state has been making efforts for the construction of a Skydeck in Bengaluru for the past two-and-a-half years.

"Efforts have been ongoing for the past two and a half years to construct a Skydeck in Bengaluru. As there are two airports in the city, they suggested finding a location 26 km away. It needs to be in a spot visited by tourists. Therefore, a request was made to consider Bengaluru on par with other states in the country," he said.

Political and State Issues

"It has been decided to take an all-party delegation regarding the Kasturirangan report, drought, and water issues. All of us must work together to protect the state's interests," he added.

When asked about false news circulating regarding inviting Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji to inaugurate Dasara, he said, "I personally invited Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji. Apart from him, I have invited several other Swamijis as well. They will come to pray to the state's deity. Some people carry jealousy, which is why they sent a wrong message. The police are investigating this, and action will be taken against the culprits."

When asked if the SIR issue would be raised in the CWC meeting, he said, "The campaign against vote theft started from Karnataka. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, raised the issue of vote theft at Bengaluru's Freedom Park. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress candidate from Bengaluru Central lost by 31,000 votes, and according to today's information, 12 lakh people have been omitted from the voters' list in this constituency alone. The SIR issue is now a national matter. The concerns expressed by our leaders regarding SIR are proof of their commitment, and we all stand with them."

When asked about the Opposition's 'Rythu Chaitanya Yatra', he said, "Let them start this rally from my constituency, right from my home; I will not object. Let them do politics; we cannot stop them. I receive updates about all their activities. I won't stop anyone who wants to protest. Let them carry out their padayatra. We have invited the Opposition to discuss the Kasturirangan report and drought issues. Some have mocked us, while others gave advice. I have suggested going to Delhi as an all-party delegation regarding this issue. The welfare of the state's people is what matters most to us. If the Opposition agrees to join the all-party delegation, it proves they stand with the farmers; otherwise, it proves they do not."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)