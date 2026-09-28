Essar Group's USD 18 Bn Investment For Largest Steel Plant In US

In a landmark boost to domestic industrial capabilities, US President Donald Trump has unveiled a USD 18 billion investment by Indian conglomerate Essar Group, through its US subsidiary Mesabi Metallics, to construct the largest steel plant in American history in Iowa.

A Homecoming Investment

Speaking at the high-profile White House announcement, Mesabi Metallics chairman of the Executive Board Rewant Ruia emphasised the significance of the venture and his personal ties to the country, stating, "Thank you, Mr. President, for bringing back the importance of building things in America. While I was born in India, I went to high school in New York, college in Boston, and did my MBA in California. I have spent half my life here, so announcing this investment today is a great honour and a true homecoming for me." Detailing the firm's regional undertakings, Ruia added, "My family and I spent a lot of time in Minnesota, where we are investing USD 3 billion to build the first new mine in America in 50 years. We will be producing the Patriot Pellet very soon, which will be available in the US."

The White House briefing brought together President Trump alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Essar Group co-founder and vice-chairman Ravi Ruia, and Mesabi Metallics chairman of the Executive Board Rewant Ruia.

'Mined, Melted, and Made in the USA'

Highlighting the sheer scale of the Iowa project, Trump told reporters, "Today we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa. It's the largest plant, one of the largest plants in the world, but it's the largest plant in America by far."

The Iowa mill forms part of an integrated, fully domestic supply chain. Raw iron ore will feed into the facility from a newly developed extraction site in Minnesota's historic Mesabi Iron Range. Emphasising the domestic nature of the operation, the US leader noted that the Minnesota project stands as "the first new iron ore mine in the United States in more than 50 years with the highest quality ore."

Outlining the vertical integration of the project, Trump further noted, "In other words, this steel will be mined, melted, and made right here in the USA, which is something very unusual."

Economic Strategy and Tariff Impact

This massive capital influx aligns seamlessly with the core tenets of the administration's broader economic framework. Revitalising domestic industrial production has long remained a cornerstone of executive trade strategy, with the steel sector serving as a primary focal point. During his initial term, the US President levied a 25 per cent duty on the majority of foreign steel imports, a protective measure largely preserved by his Democratic successor, Joe Biden.

In the time since, the current administration has doubled those barriers, elevating tariffs on most incoming foreign steel to 50 per cent. Speaking on Monday, the executive maintained that these enhanced financial levies are successfully incentivising global enterprises to construct production plants domestically to bypass import penalties. "Soon after my inauguration, I imposed powerful 50 per cent tariffs on all foreign steel, and now our steel industry is roaring back to life," he stated. Adding further context to corporate motivation, he noted, "Everyone's building their plant here because they don't want to pay tariffs."

This protectionist approach has garnered backing from domestic industry stakeholders, who continue pressing the government to uphold the measures while corporations channel capital into new home-ground facilities. Highlighting this stance, various steel trade associations dispatched a formal letter to the White House last week imploring officials to "stand firm against efforts to weaken the tariffs". (ANI)

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