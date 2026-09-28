Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: What Is Forecast Before Durga Puja? Check Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The morning sky looks bright today. Does the weather office predict any rain for this autumn morning? People are busy with Puja shopping right now, so how will the weather treat them today? Read On

West Bengal is finally seeing a weather shift after days of continuous rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirms South Bengal has no heavy rain warnings right now. Most areas across South Bengal will stay mostly dry for the next few days starting September 28. Some places might still get isolated light rain or thunderstorms.

The Alipore Meteorological Department reports Kolkata might see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies on Monday. The city also has a chance of light rain. The minimum temperature on September 28 will be around 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The temperature will likely remain the same over the next few days.

The hilly areas of North Bengal might experience isolated light rain. The IMD forecast says the hilly districts of North Bengal could get light rain in some places from September 28 to October 1. However, the weather office has not issued any major weather warnings for either North or South Bengal during this time.

South Bengal is slowly returning to normal after the recent rainy spell. The weather office predicts daytime temperatures will rise slightly as rainfall decreases, and people might feel some humidity-related discomfort. Kolkata will also see a maximum temperature of around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The weather changes very quickly, so experts advise people to stay alert if local thunderstorms occur. You should definitely check the local weather updates before stepping out of your house.

West Bengal is showing clear signs of reduced heavy rainfall just before the Pujas. South Bengal will mostly experience dry weather, while the hilly areas of North Bengal will see isolated light rain over the next few days.