Asian Games: Indian Women Win Trap Shooting Team Silver Neeru Enters Individual Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) The Indian trio of Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won the silver medal in the women's trap team event, taking the country's tally in shooting to 13 on Tuesday.

The Indian team shot a combined score of 328 after three days of the 125-shot qualification round, fending off the challenge of Kuwait for the silver. China clinched the gold with an aggregate of 346, while Kuwait bagged bronze with 325 here at Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery.

Neeru, however, also qualified for the individual final after finishing joint-top in qualification with 118. Aashima and Manisha missed out on the final after scoring 106 and 104 to finish 11th, finishing 16th and 23rd, respectively.

Meanwhile, the men's trio of Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj and Azhar Rizvi is in action in the individual trap shooting qualification as well as the team event.

On Monday, Esha Singh missed the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol shooting event by the barest of margins at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, settling for silver after a dramatic shoot-off.

Esha and China's Xiao Jiaruixuan were tied on 38 hits after 50 shots, equalling the Asian Games record, to force a shoot-off for gold. Both hit four of their five targets in the first shoot-off before Xiao edged the second shoot-off 3-2 to take the title at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

For Esha, it was a second successive Asian Games silver medal in the women's 25m pistol. She had finished runner-up at Hangzhou 2023 after helping India win the team gold alongside Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan.

Of the 13 medals in shooting, India have only one gold that came from the mixed 10m air pistol event, where Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the yellow metal with a stellar performance. Overall, at the ongoing edition, India has 46 medals - four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

-IANS

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