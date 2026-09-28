ABB Robotics Launches E-Device For Robot Programming And Control

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics is expanding its programming tool and user interface portfolio with the launch of E-Device, a compact safety interface that enables customers to use their own tablet or PC to operate, program and monitor OmniCore-powered robots and cobots.

Built on the OmniCore User Interface (UI), E-Device provides users with familiar, full-featured robot interaction with dedicated physical safety controls whether they are using a tablet, PC or robot teach pendant.

Marc Segura, president, ABB Robotics, says:“Making robots more accessible and easy to use is at the core of our journey to more autonomous and versatile robotics (AVR).

“Customers are looking for ways to quickly and easily customize and build solutions that can be readily adapted and scaled as their needs change, without the need to spend time learning how to use new interfaces or programming. E-Device gives them the freedom to interact with robots using their own tablets or computers.

“With a consistent user experience across OmniCore-powered robots and cobots, customers can reduce training, simplify deployment, and accelerate production ramp-up.”

The consistent OmniCore UI reduces training requirements and helps speed up deployment across ABB Robotics' portfolio of robots and cobots.

Customers can access ABB Robotics' expanding suite of programming tools, including RobotStudio, offline programming and simulation software, and AppStudio, a no-code tool for creating application-specific screens, enabling them to develop, simulate and tailor applications away from the production line before connecting the device to the robot for faster deployment and commissioning.

Together, E-Device and OmniCore UI enable a seamless transition from simulation to deployment. Users can develop and simulate a robot program offline in an office, then take the same tablet or PC to the production line to deploy it.

The mobile end device allows users to quickly switch between different E-Device-equipped robots, providing flexibility and making the solution particularly useful in multi-robot facilities and training environments. The solution shortens engineering and commissioning times and accelerates production ramp-up.

Support for smart devices also creates new opportunities for future-proofing. Internet connectivity provides immediate access to online resources, such as manuals, while built-in cameras allow users to capture images for troubleshooting and save them directly to the robot's backup folder.

E-Device integrates the physical safety controls required for manual robot operation, including an emergency-stop button and a three-position enabling switch.

The E-Device is compliant with the new ISO 10218:2025 safety norms and CE & UL certified, helping customers prepare for the next generation of safe automation.